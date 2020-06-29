1030 CHARMINGFARE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome Home Sweet Home! This home is a 3 bedroom plus a loft/bonus room, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage! As you walk in through the front door, you are immediately greeted with an entertaining friendly bright open floor plan, beautiful wood laminate floors, and high vaulted ceilings which give the home a nice airy feel. The kitchen opens up to the living room and is calling all Chefs who want to cook up a meal on the gas range. The master suite is just off of the living area with a nice large walk-in closet, an en- suite bath with a walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, and dual vanity. This beauty is located on an oversized, beautiful corner conservation lot and nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. Step outside and enjoy the serene conservation view. Meadow Pointe community recreation includes a community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, playgrounds, a clubhouse, fitness center, and so much more! This home is located in a fantastic school district and just minutes from The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Premium Outlets, Publix, Target, Costco, Starbucks, Advent Health, and so much more! Schedule your appointment today, this home will not last long.