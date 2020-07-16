All apartments in Wellington
Find more places like 15675 Bellanca Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wellington, FL
/
15675 Bellanca Lane
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:43 PM

15675 Bellanca Lane

15675 Bellanca Lane · (561) 737-0366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wellington
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15675 Bellanca Lane, Wellington, FL 33414
The Landings at Wellington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 5480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
wine room
Fly home to this exquisite, custom colonial style 6 bedroom, 6.5 baths estate home situated on .91 acres. Sophistication and luxury combine to give you an ethereal residence that offers comfort, class and opulent finishes. Before entering this home, you will notice the large circular driveway, self-filling imported marble fountain, cast stone detailing, lush tropical landscaping with custom landscape lighting and up-lighting on the building facade. Once you enter through the custom wrought iron glass door, you will find the grand foyer with a temperature controlled wine room, a dramatic wrought iron staircase and stunning Saturnia marble flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15675 Bellanca Lane have any available units?
15675 Bellanca Lane has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wellington, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wellington Rent Report.
What amenities does 15675 Bellanca Lane have?
Some of 15675 Bellanca Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15675 Bellanca Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15675 Bellanca Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15675 Bellanca Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15675 Bellanca Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wellington.
Does 15675 Bellanca Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15675 Bellanca Lane offers parking.
Does 15675 Bellanca Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15675 Bellanca Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15675 Bellanca Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15675 Bellanca Lane has a pool.
Does 15675 Bellanca Lane have accessible units?
No, 15675 Bellanca Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15675 Bellanca Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15675 Bellanca Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 15675 Bellanca Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Estates at Wellington Green
2301 Wellington Green Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd
Wellington, FL 33414
Palm Court at Wellington
711 Forest Club Drive
Wellington, FL 33414
Solara At Wellington
2037 Polo Gardens Dr
Wellington, FL 33414
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle
Wellington, FL 33411
Waterstone At Wellington Apartments
2141 Vinings Cir
Wellington, FL 33414
Axis Wellington Green
3409 Pomerol Dr
Wellington, FL 33414

Similar Pages

Wellington 1 BedroomsWellington 2 BedroomsWellington Apartments with Pools
Wellington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWellington Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLNorth Miami, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Beach Polo And Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Nova Southeastern UniversityEverglades University
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity