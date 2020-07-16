15675 Bellanca Lane

Amenities

Fly home to this exquisite, custom colonial style 6 bedroom, 6.5 baths estate home situated on .91 acres. Sophistication and luxury combine to give you an ethereal residence that offers comfort, class and opulent finishes. Before entering this home, you will notice the large circular driveway, self-filling imported marble fountain, cast stone detailing, lush tropical landscaping with custom landscape lighting and up-lighting on the building facade. Once you enter through the custom wrought iron glass door, you will find the grand foyer with a temperature controlled wine room, a dramatic wrought iron staircase and stunning Saturnia marble flooring.