783 Aldenham Lane

LAKE FRONT TOWNHOME For Rent: Maintenance Free Living at it's Best! This 2 story offers many desirable features to include both the master and guest bedroom located on the first floor, and a third bedroom and bathroom plus a generous bonus room complete the second story which is ideal for family and guests. The master bathroom includes its own private bath with walk in closet plus double sinks! Features include 42'' wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring, plantation shutters, paver driveway & more. Rent includes care of lawn, irrigation, & pest control. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.