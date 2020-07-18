All apartments in Volusia County
Find more places like 783 Aldenham Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Volusia County, FL
/
783 Aldenham Lane
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

783 Aldenham Lane

783 Aldenham Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

783 Aldenham Lane, Volusia County, FL 32174
Plantation Bay

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LAKE FRONT TOWNHOME For Rent: Maintenance Free Living at it's Best! This 2 story offers many desirable features to include both the master and guest bedroom located on the first floor, and a third bedroom and bathroom plus a generous bonus room complete the second story which is ideal for family and guests. The master bathroom includes its own private bath with walk in closet plus double sinks! Features include 42'' wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile flooring, plantation shutters, paver driveway & more. Rent includes care of lawn, irrigation, & pest control. Tenant Responsible for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 783 Aldenham Lane have any available units?
783 Aldenham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
What amenities does 783 Aldenham Lane have?
Some of 783 Aldenham Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 783 Aldenham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
783 Aldenham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 783 Aldenham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 783 Aldenham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 783 Aldenham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 783 Aldenham Lane offers parking.
Does 783 Aldenham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 783 Aldenham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 783 Aldenham Lane have a pool?
No, 783 Aldenham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 783 Aldenham Lane have accessible units?
No, 783 Aldenham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 783 Aldenham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 783 Aldenham Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 783 Aldenham Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 783 Aldenham Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Ormond
600 Crowne Commerce Ct
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
Sands Parc
100 Sands Parc Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Osprey Landings
1756 S Clyde Morris Blvd
Daytona Beach, FL 32119
Lyme Stone Ranch
10101 Lymestone Ct
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
Southern Villas
239 Oak Tree Cir
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Springs At Port Orange
5410 S Williamson Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32128
Integra Shores
100 Integra Shores Drive
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Tomoka Pointe
1317 Tomoka Town Center Dr
Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Similar Pages

Volusia County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLGainesville, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FL
Port Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLTitusville, FLApopka, FLPonce Inlet, FLWekiwa Springs, FLPine Hills, FLMaitland, FL
Lake Mary, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLEdgewater, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLGlencoe, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLOrmond Beach, FLDeLand, FLSouth Daytona, FLOrange City, FLPalm Coast, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology