1719 West Parkway Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home This home boasts tile throughout. You will be able to enjoy the room with a living room and dining room. Plenty of space to enjoy the outside and oversized enclosed patio. Home is located at with easy access to International Speedway and Kepler Rd. Don't worry about the lawn as lawn maintenance is included. You will have a 1 car garage with opener. Easy to access I-4 or International Blvd.



Please apply at ERARents.com



SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.



No dogs.No cats



The tenant must care renters insurance



Move in information:

Application fee $60 per person over 18

$1,400 First months rent

$1,600 Deposit

$45 Lease Preparation Fee



Must have minimum verifiable income of $3,500



No Pets Allowed



