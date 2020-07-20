All apartments in Volusia County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

1719 West Parkway

1719 West Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1719 West Parkway, Volusia County, FL 32724
Daytona Park Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1719 West Parkway Available 08/01/20 Nice 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home This home boasts tile throughout. You will be able to enjoy the room with a living room and dining room. Plenty of space to enjoy the outside and oversized enclosed patio. Home is located at with easy access to International Speedway and Kepler Rd. Don't worry about the lawn as lawn maintenance is included. You will have a 1 car garage with opener. Easy to access I-4 or International Blvd.

Please apply at ERARents.com

SECTION 8 NOT ACCEPTED.

No dogs.No cats

The tenant must care renters insurance

Move in information:
Application fee $60 per person over 18
$1,400 First months rent
$1,600 Deposit
$45 Lease Preparation Fee

Must have minimum verifiable income of $3,500

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5002290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 West Parkway have any available units?
1719 West Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Volusia County, FL.
Is 1719 West Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1719 West Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 West Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1719 West Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Volusia County.
Does 1719 West Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 1719 West Parkway offers parking.
Does 1719 West Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1719 West Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 West Parkway have a pool?
No, 1719 West Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1719 West Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1719 West Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 West Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 West Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 West Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 West Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
