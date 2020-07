Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brand new house never lived in. You will be the first occupant. Owner is putting in new refrigerator washer and dryer and blinds. Beautiful 3/2.5 with 2cg floor plan, Indoor laundry., Master has tub and shower, Double sinks, Nice open floor plan, lawn maintenance included. 650 plus credit to be considered.No smoking or pets