Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1 year lease. Great single family home.. 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and a 1 car garage. But it get's better..! Nice yard and convenient location with nice back porch. The bath got a new vanity, the entire inside is being painted and the new stove and range hood are on order! We have plans to upgrade the electrical panel and supply too! Repairs to be completed in next few weeks. The last tenants were here for over 10 years..! Make plans to see this home today! New kitchen cabinets are ordered! Renovations are almost complete.