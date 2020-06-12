All apartments in Town 'n' Country
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10108 Tallwood Ct.

10108 Tallwood Ct
Location

10108 Tallwood Ct, Town 'n' Country, FL 33615
Timberlane Woodlake

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single Family Home - You'll love living in this 3 bedroom home featuring wood-like tile flooring (no carpet), updated kitchen with granite countertops, warm paint colors, a 1 car attached garage and a fenced yard. A minimum two year residency commitment is requested.

We made it easy to view the inside of the home through our Virtual Tour which feels as real as being right there in the home yourself. Just click on the Virtual Tour link on our website.

TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR NOW (click on the link at our website) https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8UeztXgbU3s&brand=0

We also have a walk-through video to watch just as if you were in the home yourself. Just click on the pictures found on our website ApplyForThisHome.com.

Pets: We do accept pets weighing 35 lbs. or less and a maximum of 2 pets. No more than 1 cat is allowed and the cat must be neutered or spayed. There is an additional monthly pet fee of $30 for one pet or $50 for two pets. We cannot accept aggressive breeds or a history of biting.

We are looking for a resident who will stay long term and make the house a home for themselves.

(Please note: We do not accept Section 8 on this property).

Residents will be responsible for their own utilities, lawn care and for maintenance up to $35. New residents shall pay a one-time administrative lease preparation fee of $99 at lease signing.

To get to the home, take Memorial Hwy To Timberlane Dr to Tallwood Ct

You can apply online at www.ApplyForThisHome.com. (Please note: every person who is the age of 18 years or older must complete a separate on line application.) Thank you.

(RLNE4696170)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10108 Tallwood Ct. have any available units?
10108 Tallwood Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Town 'n' Country, FL.
What amenities does 10108 Tallwood Ct. have?
Some of 10108 Tallwood Ct.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10108 Tallwood Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
10108 Tallwood Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10108 Tallwood Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10108 Tallwood Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 10108 Tallwood Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 10108 Tallwood Ct. offers parking.
Does 10108 Tallwood Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10108 Tallwood Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10108 Tallwood Ct. have a pool?
No, 10108 Tallwood Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 10108 Tallwood Ct. have accessible units?
No, 10108 Tallwood Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 10108 Tallwood Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10108 Tallwood Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10108 Tallwood Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10108 Tallwood Ct. has units with air conditioning.
