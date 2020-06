Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

This fully furnished unit is located on the Indian River. You can watch rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center right from your own balcony. Perfect place to stay for pleasure or for work. Close to shopping and area attractions. If the lease is under 6 months there will be a 12% FL tax applied to rent each month.