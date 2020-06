Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

This beautiful 3/2 with a large family room, laundry room with washer/dryer hook up, large screened lanai in the very desirable development of Plantation Oaks is ready to be your home!! Freshly painted, new flooring throughout, eat-in kitchen and much, much more.