15611 SW 112 Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4BD/3BA Corner Lot Rental Home with a 2-Car Garage located in Sunflower at the Hammocks. Tile and Wood Laminate flooring throughout. Features a Dining Room, Family Room, And Living Room. The Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Sink, and Quartz Countertops. Master Bedroom comes with Bahama Shutters, Wood Laminate Flooring, and Built-In Closets. Master Bath has Dual Sinks, White Cabinets and a Shower. The Fenced Backyard has both a Cement Slab and Wooden Deck. Available starting Aug. 1st.

Also for Sale at $413,900.00 , see MLS# A10818120.