The Hammocks, FL
15611 SW 112 Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

15611 SW 112 Way

15611 Southwest 112th Way · (305) 282-9603
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15611 Southwest 112th Way, The Hammocks, FL 33196

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4BD/3BA Corner Lot Rental Home with a 2-Car Garage located in Sunflower at the Hammocks. Tile and Wood Laminate flooring throughout. Features a Dining Room, Family Room, And Living Room. The Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Sink, and Quartz Countertops. Master Bedroom comes with Bahama Shutters, Wood Laminate Flooring, and Built-In Closets. Master Bath has Dual Sinks, White Cabinets and a Shower. The Fenced Backyard has both a Cement Slab and Wooden Deck. Available starting Aug. 1st.
Also for Sale at $413,900.00 , see MLS# A10818120.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15611 SW 112 Way have any available units?
15611 SW 112 Way has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15611 SW 112 Way have?
Some of 15611 SW 112 Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15611 SW 112 Way currently offering any rent specials?
15611 SW 112 Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15611 SW 112 Way pet-friendly?
No, 15611 SW 112 Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in The Hammocks.
Does 15611 SW 112 Way offer parking?
Yes, 15611 SW 112 Way offers parking.
Does 15611 SW 112 Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15611 SW 112 Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15611 SW 112 Way have a pool?
No, 15611 SW 112 Way does not have a pool.
Does 15611 SW 112 Way have accessible units?
No, 15611 SW 112 Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15611 SW 112 Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15611 SW 112 Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 15611 SW 112 Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15611 SW 112 Way does not have units with air conditioning.
