All apartments in Tequesta
Find more places like 72 Laurel Oaks Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tequesta, FL
/
72 Laurel Oaks Circle
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:45 PM

72 Laurel Oaks Circle

72 Laurel Oaks Circle · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tequesta
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

72 Laurel Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL 33469

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1298 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 1, 2020 as an Off-Season furnished rental until November 30, 2020 or Furnished Seasonal rental available January 1, 2021. Per the HOA four month minimum for all leases. This tastefully furnished townhome offers three bedrooms, two and one half baths, two car garage and a covered screened-in patio. Refreshed kitchen has brand new counter tops, faucet, undermount sink and tile backsplash plus a new range and microwave plus a newer refrigerator. Close to beaches, numerous restaurants, shopping, post office and the public library. No pets and no smoking in the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Laurel Oaks Circle have any available units?
72 Laurel Oaks Circle has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Laurel Oaks Circle have?
Some of 72 Laurel Oaks Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Laurel Oaks Circle currently offering any rent specials?
72 Laurel Oaks Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Laurel Oaks Circle pet-friendly?
No, 72 Laurel Oaks Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tequesta.
Does 72 Laurel Oaks Circle offer parking?
Yes, 72 Laurel Oaks Circle does offer parking.
Does 72 Laurel Oaks Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Laurel Oaks Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Laurel Oaks Circle have a pool?
No, 72 Laurel Oaks Circle does not have a pool.
Does 72 Laurel Oaks Circle have accessible units?
No, 72 Laurel Oaks Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Laurel Oaks Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Laurel Oaks Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Laurel Oaks Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Laurel Oaks Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 72 Laurel Oaks Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Tequesta 2 BedroomsTequesta 3 Bedrooms
Tequesta Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTequesta Furnished Apartments
Tequesta Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLCoconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity