furnished apartments
17 Furnished Apartments for rent in Sun City Center, FL
South Lake Coop
1 Unit Available
1703 AMHURST CIRCLE
1703 Amhurst Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
SOUTH LAKE ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST. THIS HOME WILL BE READY AND WAITING FOR YOU! ENJOY LIVING IN THIS AMAZING SUPER CLEAN TURN-KEY FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL! 2 Bedroom-2 Bath Lakefront Single Family home with an amazing Florida Room.
Cypressview
1 Unit Available
1715 ATRIUM DRIVE
1715 Atrium Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1387 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* CAPRI MODEL 2/2/1.5C FURNISHED - DELIGHTFUL ( 1,387 SQ FT) OPEN PLAN with SCREENED PORCH ENTRY. MBR QUEEN with WALK-IN SHOWER. GBR FULL .
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
307 KNOTTWOOD COURT
307 Knottwood Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1104 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL* 6/15 - 10/15/2020 LEISURE II FURNISHED 2/2/1C + SCREEN PORCH AND KNOLLS PRIVATE POOL. MBR QUEEN GBR FULL. THE KNOLLS IS A LOVELY TREED AREA with WINDING ROADS WHICH ARE GREAT FOR CYCLISTS AND WALKERS.
Westwood Greens Condo
1 Unit Available
310 FAIRSIDE COURT
310 Fairside Court, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1516 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY *SUMMER RENTAL - 3 MONTH MINIMUM* FURNISHED ON GOLF COURSE DEDHAM MODEL 2/2/2G with SCREEN PORCH ON GOLF COURSE ! NEW CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONER, UPDATED KITCHEN, SPOTLESSLY CLEAN, WASHER / DRYER, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER,
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
301 ANDOVER PLACE S
301 Andover Place South, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
55+ COMMUNITY - *SUMMER RENTAL* GABLE 1/1.5/1C FURNISHED NO PETS * NO SMOKING MBR QUEEN - FLAT SCREEN - FULL SIZE WASHER / DRYER - GLASS ENCLOSED LANAI - QUIET DEAD END STREET - ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING.
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1802 BEDFORD TERRACE
1802 Bedford Terrace, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
This rental condo is in an age restricted community and fully furnished for your comfort. The master bedroom at the back has a walk in closet and has carpet to warm your feet.
1 Unit Available
16219 CAPE CORAL DRIVE
16219 Cape Coral Drive, Sun City Center, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2061 sqft
DECORATOR FURNISHED WITH BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE, 2 BEDROOMS , DEN/OFFICE, GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH COFFERED CEILINGS, LARGE EXTENDED WRAP AROUND LANAI WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEW OF THE LAKE.
1 Unit Available
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
2172 sqft
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE.
1 Unit Available
706 W BROCKTON PLACE
706 West Brocton Place, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
992 sqft
Annual furnished rental in one of Florida's premier 55+ communities. Beautifully updated home, with great furnishings and golf cart for use – ready to move right in! The home features an open floor plan with 2 Bedrooms/1.5 Baths, and one car garage.
Kings Point Condominiums
1 Unit Available
201 KINGS BOULEVARD
201 Kings Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
Great Opportunity to live in a premier recreation 55 plus community. All you need is a toothbrush and a suitcase! This completely furnished home has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open living area. The home also has a screened in Florida room.
1 Unit Available
5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
5014 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1956 sqft
FURNISHED POOL HOME (floor plan attached). AVAILABLE 6/1/20-1/31/21. Bring your towels and sheets but no pets and enjoy the good life at the fantastic 55+ Active Resort community of VALENCIA LAKES.
1 Unit Available
660 ALLEGHENY DRIVE
660 Allegheny Drive, Sun City Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1609 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL * 55+ COMMUNITY * 2 BR/ 2 BATH / 1 GARAGE ATTACHED * $ 1,300. PER MONTH PLUS UTILITIES ( ELECTRIC, CABLE / INTERNET ) NICELY FURNISHED HOME WITH NEWER KITCHEN. LOCATED ON CLOSED GOLF COURSE w OPEN GREEN VIEW.
Results within 5 miles of Sun City Center
Verified
$
24 Units Available
Lola Apartments
9960 Jonas Salk Drive, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1377 sqft
Our community offers many custom features! To name a few we offer a Spectrum high-speed internet and cable tv package that is INCLUDED, Interior corridors w/ elevators in every building, 2 24-hour fitness centers w/ virtual fitness classes, Game
Verified
17 Units Available
Grove at SouthShore
10220 Summer Palm Dr, Riverview, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1286 sqft
Luxury meets comfort with premier amenities including some paid utilities, bark park, lakeside gazebo, poolside Wi-Fi, and easy access to I-75 and Crosstown Expressway. Enjoy the decor inspired kitchens and brushed nickel hardware.
South Fork
1 Unit Available
11869 SUNBURST MARBLE ROAD
11869 Sunburst Marble Rd, Riverview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2056 sqft
Location! Location! Great Furnished house in a Desirable Community "South Fork".
Golf and Sea Village of Apollo Beach
1 Unit Available
818 GREENVIEW DRIVE
818 Greenview Drive, Apollo Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2367 sqft
Great short term fully furnished rental opportunity. All you need to bring is your clothes. Enjoy the breathtaking golf course and pond view from the large lanai, pool and spa area.
1 Unit Available
1029 APOLLO BEACH BOULEVARD
1029 Apollo Beach Boulevard, Apollo Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
800 sqft
STOP! THIS IS IT! ***ALL JUST-NOW/NEW COMPLETELY RENOVATED WATERFRONT CORNER UNIT ON SALT WATER CANAL, WITH PRIVATE PORCH & DOCK!! ****BOAT ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO!! ****MOSTLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOMS, FAMILY ROOM, DINETTE, ETC.
Results within 10 miles of Sun City Center
1 Unit Available
11706 CRAWFORD PARRISH LANE
11706 Crawford Parrish Lane, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2127 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a beautiful furnished home long term in Forest Creek. Featuring three bedrooms plus a large den/office. Oversized screened Lanai, corner lot with buffer and rear conservation area. Very private setting.
