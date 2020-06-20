8271 NW 70th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This Model Home is spectacular! Come enjoy the Fun and Sun, and this totally & truly spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath Beauty with bonus Den! Loving your High Vaulted Ceilings featuring Crown Moldings throughout, Stylish Granite Kitchen Counters, Sparkling White Appliances, shiny Floor Tiles throughout, new Impact Glass Windows, updated ceiling fans and light features, with convenient new Stackable Washer & Dryer in kitchen!Terms available: Rent-to-Own, Rent with Option to Purchase, Contract for Deed, Seller financing! Save on closing costs! Furnished and ready to go!!! Fresh New Roofs and complete exterior paint throughout the entire Walden Pond community! No age restrictions! Great Schools! Call me to make your moving arrangements!