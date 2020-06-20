All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated May 17 2020 at 3:09 AM

8271 NW 70th St

8271 Northwest 70th Street · (954) 275-0219
Location

8271 Northwest 70th Street, Tamarac, FL 33321
Woodmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1357 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This Model Home is spectacular! Come enjoy the Fun and Sun, and this totally & truly spectacular 2 bedroom, 2 bath Beauty with bonus Den! Loving your High Vaulted Ceilings featuring Crown Moldings throughout, Stylish Granite Kitchen Counters, Sparkling White Appliances, shiny Floor Tiles throughout, new Impact Glass Windows, updated ceiling fans and light features, with convenient new Stackable Washer & Dryer in kitchen!Terms available: Rent-to-Own, Rent with Option to Purchase, Contract for Deed, Seller financing! Save on closing costs! Furnished and ready to go!!! Fresh New Roofs and complete exterior paint throughout the entire Walden Pond community! No age restrictions! Great Schools! Call me to make your moving arrangements!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8271 NW 70th St have any available units?
8271 NW 70th St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8271 NW 70th St have?
Some of 8271 NW 70th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8271 NW 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
8271 NW 70th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8271 NW 70th St pet-friendly?
No, 8271 NW 70th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 8271 NW 70th St offer parking?
No, 8271 NW 70th St does not offer parking.
Does 8271 NW 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8271 NW 70th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8271 NW 70th St have a pool?
Yes, 8271 NW 70th St has a pool.
Does 8271 NW 70th St have accessible units?
No, 8271 NW 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 8271 NW 70th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8271 NW 70th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 8271 NW 70th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8271 NW 70th St does not have units with air conditioning.
