Tamarac, FL
8040 N Nob Hill Rd
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:23 PM

8040 N Nob Hill Rd

8040 Northwest 100th Avenue · (954) 224-0475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8040 Northwest 100th Avenue, Tamarac, FL 33321
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Spectacular Unit! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with the privacy of the second floor and convenience of a full size
washer and dryer within unit. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and new wood laminate flooring throughout.
Master bedroom has 2 large closets and 2nd bedroom features a walk in closet. Kitchen offers a built in microwave,
self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, in-sink disposal and icemaker. Well maintained, clean, community features 24 hour
gated entrance, lush landscapes, resort style pool with hot tub, fitness room, indoor racquetball court, tennis courts (partial view from the balcony) and BBQ’s. You are steps away from tennis courts and pool. Rent includes water,
sewer and trash. BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND WASHER DRYER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8040 N Nob Hill Rd have any available units?
8040 N Nob Hill Rd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8040 N Nob Hill Rd have?
Some of 8040 N Nob Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8040 N Nob Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8040 N Nob Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8040 N Nob Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8040 N Nob Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 8040 N Nob Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 8040 N Nob Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8040 N Nob Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8040 N Nob Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8040 N Nob Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8040 N Nob Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 8040 N Nob Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 8040 N Nob Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8040 N Nob Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8040 N Nob Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8040 N Nob Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8040 N Nob Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
