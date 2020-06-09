8040 N Nob Hill Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Spectacular Unit! Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with the privacy of the second floor and convenience of a full size

washer and dryer within unit. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and new wood laminate flooring throughout.

Master bedroom has 2 large closets and 2nd bedroom features a walk in closet. Kitchen offers a built in microwave,

self-cleaning oven, dishwasher, in-sink disposal and icemaker. Well maintained, clean, community features 24 hour

gated entrance, lush landscapes, resort style pool with hot tub, fitness room, indoor racquetball court, tennis courts (partial view from the balcony) and BBQ’s. You are steps away from tennis courts and pool. Rent includes water,

sewer and trash. BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND WASHER DRYER.