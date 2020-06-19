5801 NW 62nd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool

MUST BE 55+ YEARS OLD. Very well maintained 2 bedroom unit. Spacious and bright. Beautiful garden views. Unit is located on 3rd floor. Brand new tile floorings. Pictures to come. Never lived in since renos. Features a patio. Accessible by stairs or elevators. Common laundry room. Assigned parking spot. Requirements:3 months due at move-in to be applied as 1st month's rent + 2 months worth of Security Deposit, $30,000 annual income, 675+ credit score, at least one occupant to be 55+ years old (youngest to be 18+) No prior eviction, No pets. Must pass Landlord's application ($25) & Association's application ($100) to move-in. Process can take up to thirty days.