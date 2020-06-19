All apartments in Tamarac
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:21 PM

5801 NW 62nd Ave

5801 Northwest 62nd Avenue · (954) 625-9528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5801 Northwest 62nd Avenue, Tamarac, FL 33319

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 212 · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
MUST BE 55+ YEARS OLD. Very well maintained 2 bedroom unit. Spacious and bright. Beautiful garden views. Unit is located on 3rd floor. Brand new tile floorings. Pictures to come. Never lived in since renos. Features a patio. Accessible by stairs or elevators. Common laundry room. Assigned parking spot. Requirements:3 months due at move-in to be applied as 1st month's rent + 2 months worth of Security Deposit, $30,000 annual income, 675+ credit score, at least one occupant to be 55+ years old (youngest to be 18+) No prior eviction, No pets. Must pass Landlord's application ($25) & Association's application ($100) to move-in. Process can take up to thirty days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 NW 62nd Ave have any available units?
5801 NW 62nd Ave has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5801 NW 62nd Ave have?
Some of 5801 NW 62nd Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 NW 62nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5801 NW 62nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 NW 62nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5801 NW 62nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tamarac.
Does 5801 NW 62nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5801 NW 62nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 5801 NW 62nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5801 NW 62nd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 NW 62nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 5801 NW 62nd Ave has a pool.
Does 5801 NW 62nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 5801 NW 62nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 NW 62nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5801 NW 62nd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5801 NW 62nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5801 NW 62nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
