/
/
hahira
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:30 AM
52 Apartments for rent in Hahira, GA📍
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Wood Duck Pt.
205 Wood Duck Point, Hahira, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1527 sqft
205 Wood Duck Pt. - This meticulously maintained family home is located near the heart of the downtown district in Hahira. This home sits atop a low-maintenance lot offering fenced in backyard privacy for entertaining family and friends.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
620 Horseshoe Bend
620 Horseshoe Bnd, Hahira, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1953 sqft
620 Horseshoe Bend Available 10/09/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LAWSON FARMS!! Fenced in backyard! - This 4BR/2BA home is located on a corner lot in Lawson Farms subdivision. This home has a side entry garage and a privacy fenced in backyard.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 N Church Street
305 North Church Street, Hahira, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
2997 sqft
Beautiful Home in Hahira, GA!! - This beautiful home is located just north of Hahira, GA. It is almost 3,000 sq feet, and has a den, living room, formal dining room, breakfast room, laundry room, sun room, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
908 LEMAKA DR
908 Lemaka Drive, Hahira, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1826 sqft
908 LEMAKA DR Available 08/10/20 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN HAHIRA REMODELED! - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATH HOME. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AREA W/ FIREPLACE. DEN W/ BUILT IN BOOKCASES.
Results within 1 mile of Hahira
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7656 KAYLA WAY
7656 Kayla Drive, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
7656 KAYLA WAY Available 08/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN HAHIRA - THIS 4/2 HOME IS A BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS CUSTOM CABINETS AND ALL KINDS OF CUSTOMIZATION. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7607 CADEN WAY
7607 Caden Way, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
7607 CADEN WAY Available 08/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK - THIS 4/2 HOME IS A BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION LOCATED IN FRANKS CREEK SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS CUSTOM CABINETS AND ALL KINDS OF CUSTOMIZATION. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN.
Results within 5 miles of Hahira
1 of 58
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
4274 Whisperwood Circle
4274 Whisperwood Circle, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3056 sqft
4274 Whisperwood Circle Available 08/20/20 4 bedroom home in Stone Creek S/D - 4 bedroom 3.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4086 Cottage Heights
4086 Cottage Heights Road, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1388 sqft
4086 Cottage Heights Available 10/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home located in the Nelson Hill Subdivision. There is a beautiful view of the lake from front porch.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4172 Cider Trail
4172 Cider Trail, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1471 sqft
4172 Cider Trail Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA in Nelson Hill! Fenced in Backyard! - Cute 3BD/2BA home in Nelson Hill. Open floor planand the kitchen offers an island, pantry, and stainless steel appliances including refrigerator.
1 of 40
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4882 SUMMIT RIDGE RD
4882 Summit Ridge Road, Lowndes County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2900 sqft
CUSTOM BUILT BRICK HOME ON THE 13TH HOLE IN STONECREEK! - 3/4 ACRE LOT WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF POND IN STONECREEK NEAR BACK GATED ENTRANCE.
Results within 10 miles of Hahira
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 11:57 PM
2 Units Available
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
15 Units Available
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
11 Units Available
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4015 Camellia Drive
4015 Camellia Drive, Lowndes County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
1000 sqft
Downstairs apartment, 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room, eat-in kitchen with appliances, laundry room with washer and dryer connections, tile flooring throughout, and an on-site laundry facility. Apartment Available: C-4
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
4016 Sandy Run Drive
4016 Sandy Run Drive, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1199 sqft
4016 Sandy Run Drive Available 08/07/20 Pebble Creek charmer - 3 br/1 ba, approx 1199 sqft, storage building Pets negotiable Utilities: Colquitt EMC & Telfair Acres Directions: N on Patterson, R on Northside, L on Bemiss, L on Catcreek, L on Sandy
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4854 Stonewall Dr
4854 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1589 sqft
4854 Stonewall Dr Available 08/21/20 Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home! Close to the Base and shopping!! - This 3BD/2BA home has a large, open split floor plan. Over-sized walk-in master closet with separate tub/shower combo with glass enclosure.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
414 Canna Drive
414 Canna Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
1032 sqft
414 Canna Drive Available 08/01/20 Close to VSU and SGMC - Cottage style 3BR/1BA home in convenient location for VSU or SGMC. Hardwood flooring. The extra room, located off of the kitchen, is an ideal multi-purpose room or could be a bedroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
259 Deer Run Dr
259 Deer Run Dr, Brooks County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
Brand-New 3 Bed/2 Bath Home for only $800/month! - Property Id: 311162 Brand-New Never Lived in 3 Bed/2 Bath Home for only $800/month! This home is also available on lease-to-own program! The home is located in Fernwood Mobile Home Park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3008 Ginny Drive
3008 Ginny Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$765
1174 sqft
3008 Ginny Drive Available 07/24/20 3BD/2B located in Valdosta city limits. - 3BD/2B house located in Valdosta city limits. Total electric. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5936128)
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2092 S Sherwood Dr I72
2092 South Sherwood Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1364 sqft
Cute 3BD/2BA condo in a Gated Community!! Fully Furnished! - Rolling Hills is a gated complex conveniently located to VSU, mall & restaurants. This unit is a 3 bedroom/2 bath with a wood burning fireplace in the living room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4670 STONEWALL CIR
4670 Stonewall Circle, Lowndes County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1337 sqft
4670 STONEWALL CIR Available 09/04/20 WONDERFUL 3 BDRM 2 BATH HOME - WONDERFUL 3 BDRM 2 BATH HOME NEAR MOODY AFB. SPACIOUS EAT IN KITCHEN WITH STOVE/OVEN, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, AND REFRIDGE. LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3250 Wingfield Way
3250 Wingfield Way, Valdosta, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
1336 sqft
3250 Wingfield Way Available 08/14/20 3/2 Close to EVERYTHING! - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all the local amenities you need! Near shopping, schools, restaurants, Moody AFB & more. Apply today on our website movetovaldosta.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1220 Thomwall Street
1220 Thomwall Street, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1725 sqft
Large 3BD/2B in established Valdosta neighborhood. - Large 3BD/2B home in established Valdosta neighborhood. Convenient location near VSU, Mall, Grocery, etc. Hardwood and carpets. Single car carport. Large backyard. (RLNE5906796)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5227 BRANCH POINT
5227 Branch Point Dr, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1302 sqft
5227 BRANCH POINT Available 08/10/20 3/2 LOCATED IN BRANCH POINT SUBDIVISION - THIS 3/2 IS LOCATED IN THE COUNTY, CONVENIENT DRIVE TO MOODY AFB OR INTO TOWN FOR SHOPPING/EATING! HOME HAS A 1 CAR GARAGE.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hahira area include Valdosta State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.