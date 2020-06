Amenities

Available for fall semester 4 bedroom unit (individual leases) each with its own private bathroom. Prime location- only a short walk to the Civic Center or FSU campus and convenient to downtown, the All Saints District and Doak Campbell Stadium. A rare find- huge PRIVATE parking lot offers plenty of parking for both tenants and guests. Newer construction features high end modern finishes throughout- granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Two of the bedrooms feature private balconies with a large balcony off the living room overlooking Saint Francis Street. Washer and dryer inside the unit; pets will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee. **Rental price is $675 per bedroom; total rent for the unit is $2,700.**