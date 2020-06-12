/
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:21 PM
7 Apartments for rent in Marianna, FL
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4439 Putnam Street
4439 Putnam St, Marianna, FL
1 Bedroom
$700
616 sqft
Cute Studio Apartment - Cute 1 bedroom, 1 bath studio apartment located downtown and near grocery stores, shops, restaurants, schools, doctors and hospital. All electric with Central heating and cooling.
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
4282 Kelson Avenue
4282 Kelson Avenue, Marianna, FL
2 Bedrooms
$725
792 sqft
This newly renovated home in Marianna is a rare find with a covered front porch and lawn maintenance included! Conveniently located, you are close to Jackson Hospital, local shopping and I-10.
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
2949 Jefferson St
2949 Jefferson St, Marianna, FL
2 Bedrooms
$595
1019 sqft
CUTE 2/1 BUNGALOW centrally located in Marianna right on Jefferson Street, gives you access to everything you need. This charming home has a rare find, a spacious screened-in front porch, pleasant for eating and entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
2835 Baker Avenue
2835 Baker Avenue, Marianna, FL
2 Bedrooms
$625
720 sqft
This 2/1 home is located in Marianna is in a cul-de-sac where there is almost no drive-by traffic, making for a very peaceful environment.
Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
2960 Hillcrest Drive
2960 Hillcrest Street, Marianna, FL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1300 sqft
This 3/2 doublewide home in Marianna features a large one-car garage with an electric door and oversized enclosed front porch - a must-see! Located on a quiet road with little traffic but with convenient access to the city.
Results within 1 mile of Marianna
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4683 River Road
4683 River Dr, Jackson County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1710 sqft
Quiet subdivision near schools and downtown Marianna - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great subdivision and close to schools and downtown. This home has a kitchen, dining area, living room, utility room, back deck and a 2 car garage on a one acre lot.
Results within 10 miles of Marianna
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3041 Southern Blvd
3041 Southern Boulevard, Jackson County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
1008 sqft
Corner lot with trees in Alford, FL - Nice corner lot with large trees in the yard and a shed. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with Eat-in kitchen, living room with wood burning fireplace, stove and refrigerator. Wrap-around porch and a one car garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Marianna rentals listed on Apartment List is $680.
Some of the colleges located in the Marianna area include Gulf Coast State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marianna from include Dothan, Panama City, Panama City Beach, Callaway, and Upper Grand Lagoon.