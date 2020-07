Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3222 Huntington Woods Available 08/01/20 Beautifully updated townhome with stainless steel appliances and wood floors! - Beautiful 2/1 townhome with all the updates! New photos of property coming soon. Stainless steel appliances, corian countertops in the kitchen, granite countertops in bathroom. Wood floors throughout and new paint on every wall. Washer / Dryer Included. Fence enclosed back yard.



(RLNE2388591)