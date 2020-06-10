All apartments in Tallahassee
2305 at Killearn

2305 Killearn Center Blvd · (850) 842-5094
Location

2305 Killearn Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32309

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit D-D090 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit A-A007 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit B-B042 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B-B035 · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit D-D086 · Avail. Aug 8

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit D-D082 · Avail. Aug 8

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2305 at Killearn.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Live in one of the friendliest apartment communities in Tallahassee, Florida. 2305 at Killearn, in the desirable Killaern neighborhood, provides you with tranquil surroundings and unparalleled convenience. When you live at 2305 at Killearn, youll enjoy easy access to the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Tallahassee, FL has to offer. 2305 at Killearn Apartments offer one and two bedroom floor plans* with washer and dryer connections, fully-equipped energy efficient kitchens, ample storage space, vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplaces**. Plus, youll enjoy being able to relax and unwind on your own private patio or balcony. Our community offers luxurious amenities such as our beautiful clubhouse with a fully-equipped fitness center and a resort-inspired swimming pool with cobblestone sundeck and dramatic fountain to create a lush, blissful environment. From the meticulously maintained landscaping to the classically-designed architecture, an ambiance of charm and grace emanates from your surroundings at the 2305 at Killearn. Overlooking the majestic southern pines, our community combines the genteel beauty of a bygone era with the conveniences of todays lifestyles. Combine this with our ideal location near I-10, Hwy 319, Killearn Center Boulevard, and downtown Tallahassee, and youll see why we say youll want to make 2305 at Killearn your new home, today! We invite you to view our photo gallery, and drop by the office or contact us to schedule your tour of our community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$500
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee, $99 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
Dogs
fee: $400 per dog
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 at Killearn have any available units?
2305 at Killearn has 12 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 at Killearn have?
Some of 2305 at Killearn's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 at Killearn currently offering any rent specials?
2305 at Killearn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 at Killearn pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 at Killearn is pet friendly.
Does 2305 at Killearn offer parking?
Yes, 2305 at Killearn offers parking.
Does 2305 at Killearn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 at Killearn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 at Killearn have a pool?
Yes, 2305 at Killearn has a pool.
Does 2305 at Killearn have accessible units?
No, 2305 at Killearn does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 at Killearn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2305 at Killearn has units with dishwashers.
