All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 2227 Timberwood Circle S..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
2227 Timberwood Circle S.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2227 Timberwood Circle S.

2227 Timberwood Circle South · (850) 224-6275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2227 Timberwood Circle South, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2227 Timberwood Circle S. · Avail. Aug 18

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
alarm system
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
volleyball court
2227 Timberwood Circle S. Available 08/18/20 Spacious Three Bedroom, Three Bath Town Home Located in The Timbers-2 Onsite Pools, Volleyball Court, and Tennis Court - Three same sized bedrooms with three private baths in a split floor plan design. The main living area has ceramic tile flooring and each of the bedrooms is carpeted. One master and private bath downstairs, and two additional bedrooms, each with a private bath upstairs. Full size Washer and dryer located downstairs. Large living room and dining area with natural light, a spacious breakfast bar and open well equipped kitchen. Outdoor covered patio, perfect for B-B-Qs, view of the pool or volleyball games. Outside storage off the patio. Alarm system available Sorry, no pets or indoor smoking allowed. Community pools, covered cabana, sand volleyball and tennis courts.

Directions: West on Tennessee St., past Ocala Rd. right on White Dr. right on San Luis, into The Timbers. Turn right past the mailboxes on Timberwood Circle S., townhome is on your left.

Qualification Level C

(RLNE2242973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 Timberwood Circle S. have any available units?
2227 Timberwood Circle S. has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 Timberwood Circle S. have?
Some of 2227 Timberwood Circle S.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 Timberwood Circle S. currently offering any rent specials?
2227 Timberwood Circle S. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 Timberwood Circle S. pet-friendly?
No, 2227 Timberwood Circle S. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 2227 Timberwood Circle S. offer parking?
No, 2227 Timberwood Circle S. does not offer parking.
Does 2227 Timberwood Circle S. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 Timberwood Circle S. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 Timberwood Circle S. have a pool?
Yes, 2227 Timberwood Circle S. has a pool.
Does 2227 Timberwood Circle S. have accessible units?
No, 2227 Timberwood Circle S. does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 Timberwood Circle S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2227 Timberwood Circle S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2227 Timberwood Circle S.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
Lullwater at BlairStone
3501 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Hayden Commons
418 Hayden Road
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity