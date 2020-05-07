Amenities

2227 Timberwood Circle S. Available 08/18/20 Spacious Three Bedroom, Three Bath Town Home Located in The Timbers-2 Onsite Pools, Volleyball Court, and Tennis Court - Three same sized bedrooms with three private baths in a split floor plan design. The main living area has ceramic tile flooring and each of the bedrooms is carpeted. One master and private bath downstairs, and two additional bedrooms, each with a private bath upstairs. Full size Washer and dryer located downstairs. Large living room and dining area with natural light, a spacious breakfast bar and open well equipped kitchen. Outdoor covered patio, perfect for B-B-Qs, view of the pool or volleyball games. Outside storage off the patio. Alarm system available Sorry, no pets or indoor smoking allowed. Community pools, covered cabana, sand volleyball and tennis courts.



Directions: West on Tennessee St., past Ocala Rd. right on White Dr. right on San Luis, into The Timbers. Turn right past the mailboxes on Timberwood Circle S., townhome is on your left.



