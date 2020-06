Amenities

3/3 University Green Condo features Brand New Fully Furnished Unit with Brand New Flatscreen TV's in each Bedroom and one in Living Room, Updated Kitchen, 2 Reserved Parking Places and Inside Laundry with Washer and Dryer. Each Bedroom has its only Full Bathroom. University Green offers Gated Access, Resort Pool, Beach Volleyball, Clubhouse and Gym! Close to TCC and FSU, Shopping, Restaurants, Banks and Churches.