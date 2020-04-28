1822 Sunset

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

BIKE to FSU! Nice 4/3 w/ Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Yard, & Washer/Dryer! $1700/month Avail August 1st! You will love this awesome 4/3 that features wood floors, updated open kitchen with bar, stainless steel appliances and backsplash! Also has large bedrooms, bonus room, utility room with washer/dryer, and large fenced yard! Great neighborhood walking distance to bus stops, shopping, restaurants, and more! Biking distance to FSU, TCC, FAMU, Downtown, Collegetown, night life, etc. Available August 1st for $1700/month!