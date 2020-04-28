All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1822 Sunset.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1822 Sunset
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

1822 Sunset

1822 Sunset Lane · (850) 445-5129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1822 Sunset Lane, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Forrest Heights-Holly Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BIKE to FSU! Nice 4/3 w/ Wood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Fenced Yard, & Washer/Dryer! $1700/month Avail August 1st! You will love this awesome 4/3 that features wood floors, updated open kitchen with bar, stainless steel appliances and backsplash! Also has large bedrooms, bonus room, utility room with washer/dryer, and large fenced yard! Great neighborhood walking distance to bus stops, shopping, restaurants, and more! Biking distance to FSU, TCC, FAMU, Downtown, Collegetown, night life, etc. Available August 1st for $1700/month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Sunset have any available units?
1822 Sunset has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 Sunset have?
Some of 1822 Sunset's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Sunset currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Sunset isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Sunset pet-friendly?
No, 1822 Sunset is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1822 Sunset offer parking?
No, 1822 Sunset does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Sunset have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1822 Sunset offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Sunset have a pool?
No, 1822 Sunset does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Sunset have accessible units?
No, 1822 Sunset does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Sunset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 Sunset has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1822 Sunset?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Monroe
2677 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity