1206 Hidden Place Available 08/11/20 1206 Hidden Place - Renovated Two Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome - Spacious town home with many upgrades and renovations made throughout. All fresh paint, new vinyl laminate flooring and many new light fixtures as well. Enter in through the front door via a covered porch- stair case is straight ahead on the right which leads upstairs. Both same sized bedrooms with a bathroom in between -Jack and Jill style bath (separate access from each bedroom with a private sink and commode and a separate room with a shared tub in between). Downstairs, a spacious living room with a fireplace and back door access to the back patio and shaded yard. The adjacent dining area is just off the well equipped kitchen which has all white appliances and lots of cabinets and counter top space. Sorry, no pets preferred, and no indoor smoking. Dedicated concrete parking pad in front.



Directions: West on Tharpe Street from Monroe, left on Ocala, then right on Continental, left on Chee Lane, then right on Hidden Place. Curve to the left, town home is on the right.



Qualification Level Bronze



No Pets Allowed



