Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1206 Hidden Place

1206 Hidden Place · No Longer Available
Location

1206 Hidden Place, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1206 Hidden Place Available 08/11/20 1206 Hidden Place - Renovated Two Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome - Spacious town home with many upgrades and renovations made throughout. All fresh paint, new vinyl laminate flooring and many new light fixtures as well. Enter in through the front door via a covered porch- stair case is straight ahead on the right which leads upstairs. Both same sized bedrooms with a bathroom in between -Jack and Jill style bath (separate access from each bedroom with a private sink and commode and a separate room with a shared tub in between). Downstairs, a spacious living room with a fireplace and back door access to the back patio and shaded yard. The adjacent dining area is just off the well equipped kitchen which has all white appliances and lots of cabinets and counter top space. Sorry, no pets preferred, and no indoor smoking. Dedicated concrete parking pad in front.

Directions: West on Tharpe Street from Monroe, left on Ocala, then right on Continental, left on Chee Lane, then right on Hidden Place. Curve to the left, town home is on the right.

Qualification Level Bronze

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5247081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Hidden Place have any available units?
1206 Hidden Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Hidden Place have?
Some of 1206 Hidden Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Hidden Place currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Hidden Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Hidden Place pet-friendly?
No, 1206 Hidden Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tallahassee.
Does 1206 Hidden Place offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Hidden Place does offer parking.
Does 1206 Hidden Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1206 Hidden Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Hidden Place have a pool?
No, 1206 Hidden Place does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Hidden Place have accessible units?
No, 1206 Hidden Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Hidden Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Hidden Place does not have units with dishwashers.
