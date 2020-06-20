All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1111 Voncile Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1111 Voncile Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1111 Voncile Avenue

1111 Voncile Avenue · (850) 224-6275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1111 Voncile Avenue, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Parkside-Park Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 Voncile Avenue · Avail. Aug 18

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
1111 Voncile Avenue Available 08/18/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bath Home Close to Campus! - A renovated home convenient to all campuses in the Parkside/Park Terrace neighborhood, and is also convenient to the Tallahassee Mall, AMC theatre and great eateries. This one-story home has a well-equipped kitchen, living/dining combination and a large yard. A, one car garage, very large screened back porch. Tile and pergo type wood floors everywhere. Large laundry room, washer and dryer included. Lawn care and quarterly pest control provided. Three bedrooms share a hall bath, and the master has a private bath. Washer & Dryer included. Small adult pet considered with fee. Sorry, no indoor smoking allowed.

West on Tharpe, right on Old Bainbridge, right on Sharon Road, then right on Voncile (across form Joyner). House is on right.

Qualification Level B

(RLNE3232233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 Voncile Avenue have any available units?
1111 Voncile Avenue has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 Voncile Avenue have?
Some of 1111 Voncile Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 Voncile Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1111 Voncile Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 Voncile Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1111 Voncile Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1111 Voncile Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1111 Voncile Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1111 Voncile Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 Voncile Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 Voncile Avenue have a pool?
No, 1111 Voncile Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1111 Voncile Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1111 Voncile Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 Voncile Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 Voncile Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1111 Voncile Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Oasis at 1800
1800 Miccosukee Commons Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
Capital Ridge Apartments
3255 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Shadow Ridge Apartments
2424 W Tharpe St
Tallahassee, FL 32303
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity