1111 Voncile Avenue Available 08/18/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bath Home Close to Campus! - A renovated home convenient to all campuses in the Parkside/Park Terrace neighborhood, and is also convenient to the Tallahassee Mall, AMC theatre and great eateries. This one-story home has a well-equipped kitchen, living/dining combination and a large yard. A, one car garage, very large screened back porch. Tile and pergo type wood floors everywhere. Large laundry room, washer and dryer included. Lawn care and quarterly pest control provided. Three bedrooms share a hall bath, and the master has a private bath. Washer & Dryer included. Small adult pet considered with fee. Sorry, no indoor smoking allowed.



West on Tharpe, right on Old Bainbridge, right on Sharon Road, then right on Voncile (across form Joyner). House is on right.



