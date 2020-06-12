/
3 bedroom apartments
176 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9289 dickens ave , sur
9289 Dickens Ave, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1 sqft
LUXURY HOUSE IN PRESTIGIOUS SURFSIDE( MIAMI BEACH) . HOME UPDATED 3/BDRM, 3/BATH , NEW KITCHEN & appliances, NEW laundry room. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS!!!. GREAT WOOD DECK AND GARDEN ; BEAUTIFUL GLASS ENCLOSED GARDEN W/SITTING AREA.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
900 88th St
900 88th Street, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
New Kitchen with modern white Cabinets quartz and white marble backsplash. Luxury Bosch stainless steel appliances. Viking built in Refrigerator. Bathrooms have pure white Thasos Marble. Glass shower doors stand-alone tub with sensor lighting faucet.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8777 Collins Ave
8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Breathtaking ocean views offered from this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath plus den unit. This spacious residence has hardwood floors, walk-in closet and full size washer/dryer in unit . Large kitchen with eat in breakfast table.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9033 Dickens Ave
9033 Dickens Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Very pretty home located in sought after Town of Surfside.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8934 Carlyle Ave
8934 Carlyle Avenue, Surfside, FL
Freshly redone and painted plus new fans and nicely redone kitchen, brand new higher end range ...never used. Large granite Island with storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
600 Surfside
600 91st Street, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
Large Corner 2 story, 2263 square foot home, 3/2 four blocks from the Ocean and the Four Seasons Hotel.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9349 Collins Ave
9349 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$55,000
3400 sqft
Live in the Ultimate Luxury at Fendi Chateau, very private flow through corner unit available for Lease. No expensive was spared Custom Designed by BRG Homes. This residence features 4,268 sqft and 3 bedrooms 4.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9201 Collins Ave
9201 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,800
**Luxurious apartment top of the line finishes* electrics blinds* direct ocean view* large corner balcony* fully furniture and equipped* Privet beach area with barbecue and volleyball court, in addition, public beach area chair/umbrellla/towel
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9559 Collins Ave
9559 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
OCEAN VIEWS! 3/2.5 FULLY FURNISHED. POOL, SPA, BEACH SERVICE AND MORE... CLOSE TO SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS. CONTRACT 6 MONTHS MINIMUM. ASKING PRICE IS FOR 6 MONTHS, ONLY FOR SHORT TERM RENT
Results within 1 mile of Surfside
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8425 Crespi Blvd
8425 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
Nobe Marina, a BRAND-NEW constructed waterfront boutique building offers bay-facing 3-bed/2-bath top corner unit with ROOFTOP TERRACE & balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1670 Daytonia Rd
1670 Daytonia Road, Miami Beach, FL
Enjoy stunning sunsets from this house on gated Biscayne Point Island. 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, and a chef’s kitchen with Subzero and Wolf appliances. Huge lap pool and a deep water dock as well as a boat lift; no fixed bridges.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9601 Collins
9601 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
Beautiful spacious apartment in the renowned Majestic Tower in Bal Harbour. This unit features a private elevator entrance, wood floors throughout, newly renovated Boffi kitchen, Knoll curtains, custom-built Italian cabinetry and views of the ocean.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9890 E Bay Harbor Dr
9890 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Beautiful four-story townhouse with a private elevator. Experience Luxury and contemporary architecture. The perfect fusion between nature and a 10' foot ceilings height unique design.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9701 COLLINS AV
9701 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
3 Bedrooms
$22,800
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE AND SUNSET VIEWS. UNIT FLOWS FROM OCEAN DIRECT TO WEST SIDE OF BLDG FOR CITY AND BAY VIEWS. ST REGIS LIFESTYLE. ULTIMATE LIVING. FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATHROOMS, ELECTRIC BLINDS.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
9400 W Bay Harbor Dr
9400 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,800
Completely furnished, gorgeous and peaceful ! Unit with a private SLIP BOATt! Private dock for boats up to 38 feet in front of the unit can be seen while you are seated in the living room or in the large balcony. The view is simply amazing.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10150 S Collins Ave
10150 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Very rare in the market!! Admiralty apts!3 Bedrooms 2 bath,tile floor trough out,pool in property,elevator to go to the second floor,Best location,walking distance to Bal Harbour Shops,across from beach,and amazing opportunity! Easy to show.
