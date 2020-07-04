All apartments in Surfside
9248 Collins Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:08 PM

9248 Collins Ave

9248 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9248 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL 33154
Surfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Private, quite, Cozy Art Deco Building. 1 Bdrm Apt across from the beach. In lovely town of Surfside., The town community center has a water park for toddlers, Recreational pool, with swimming lap lanes and a nice slide, Jacuzzi. This is free to the residents. Extra activities like aerobics, zumba, etc. for a small fee. Surfside has all the amenities you need within walking distance: Publix,banks,restaurants,bars, and the exclusive Ball Harbour Mall. Apartment is also for sale. Short time rentals aloud,3 months or more. Please text listing agent for showing instructions. Need 24 hour prior notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9248 Collins Ave have any available units?
9248 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9248 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9248 Collins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9248 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9248 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surfside.
Does 9248 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 9248 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 9248 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9248 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9248 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 9248 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 9248 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 9248 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9248 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9248 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9248 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9248 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
