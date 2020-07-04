9248 Collins Ave

Amenities

Private, quite, Cozy Art Deco Building. 1 Bdrm Apt across from the beach. In lovely town of Surfside., The town community center has a water park for toddlers, Recreational pool, with swimming lap lanes and a nice slide, Jacuzzi. This is free to the residents. Extra activities like aerobics, zumba, etc. for a small fee. Surfside has all the amenities you need within walking distance: Publix,banks,restaurants,bars, and the exclusive Ball Harbour Mall. Apartment is also for sale. Short time rentals aloud,3 months or more. Please text listing agent for showing instructions. Need 24 hour prior notice.