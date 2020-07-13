All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:14 AM

Marina del Mar

100 Kings Point Dr · (954) 289-9678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Kings Point Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Kings Point

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

Abago - 1

$1,590

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 833 sqft

Bimini - 1

$1,640

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 833 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Cayman - 1

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Marina del Mar.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
lobby
online portal
pool table
Ready to live like you're on vacation? Welcome to Marina del Mar, a luxury high-rise with beach-front access and an enviable address in stylish A1A Sunny Isles Beach. Let the sounds of the ocean sooth you as you take in the breathtaking view from your private patio. Or better yet, head down to our gorgeous, turquoise-blue heated pool and enjoy the waves slapping the shore as you float in contentment.At Marina del Mar our commitment to giving you a high-end lifestyle can be found in every facet of our community. From our instant response to maintenance requests to lavish extras like a cyber cafe and well-equipped fitness center, you'll feel pampered the moment you walk through our front doors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. One assigned parking space.
Storage Details: Individual storage unit: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marina del Mar have any available units?
Marina del Mar offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,590 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,250. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Marina del Mar have?
Some of Marina del Mar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
Marina del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marina del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, Marina del Mar is pet friendly.
Does Marina del Mar offer parking?
Yes, Marina del Mar offers parking.
Does Marina del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, Marina del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina del Mar have a pool?
Yes, Marina del Mar has a pool.
Does Marina del Mar have accessible units?
No, Marina del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does Marina del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marina del Mar has units with dishwashers.
Does Marina del Mar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marina del Mar has units with air conditioning.
