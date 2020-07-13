Marina del Mar

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned. One assigned parking space.
Storage Details: Individual storage unit: included in lease