Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse concierge internet cafe elevator 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly lobby online portal pool table

Ready to live like you're on vacation? Welcome to Marina del Mar, a luxury high-rise with beach-front access and an enviable address in stylish A1A Sunny Isles Beach. Let the sounds of the ocean sooth you as you take in the breathtaking view from your private patio. Or better yet, head down to our gorgeous, turquoise-blue heated pool and enjoy the waves slapping the shore as you float in contentment.At Marina del Mar our commitment to giving you a high-end lifestyle can be found in every facet of our community. From our instant response to maintenance requests to lavish extras like a cyber cafe and well-equipped fitness center, you'll feel pampered the moment you walk through our front doors.