400 N Kings Point Dr

Great opportunity to rent in the Coastal Towers across the street from the beautiful beach of Sunny Isles. This 1 bedroom 1 bath has everything you need to move in. Fantastic views of the ocean and the bay from this 15th floor. This waterfront home is walking distance to the Oleta park, 5 min drive to the Aventura Mall and 20 min drive to South Beach. Building has excellent amenities , gym with top of the line equipment , pool , coffee shop/mini market beauty salon, TV room, 24/7 concierge, assigned parking space and lots of guess parking. easy to show.