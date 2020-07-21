All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 400 N Kings Point Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
400 N Kings Point Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:22 AM

400 N Kings Point Dr

400 Kings Point Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

400 Kings Point Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Kings Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1530 · Avail. now

$1,575

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
coffee bar
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
Great opportunity to rent in the Coastal Towers across the street from the beautiful beach of Sunny Isles. This 1 bedroom 1 bath has everything you need to move in. Fantastic views of the ocean and the bay from this 15th floor. This waterfront home is walking distance to the Oleta park, 5 min drive to the Aventura Mall and 20 min drive to South Beach. Building has excellent amenities , gym with top of the line equipment , pool , coffee shop/mini market beauty salon, TV room, 24/7 concierge, assigned parking space and lots of guess parking. easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N Kings Point Dr have any available units?
400 N Kings Point Dr has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 N Kings Point Dr have?
Some of 400 N Kings Point Dr's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N Kings Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Kings Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Kings Point Dr pet-friendly?
No, 400 N Kings Point Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 400 N Kings Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 400 N Kings Point Dr offers parking.
Does 400 N Kings Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 400 N Kings Point Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Kings Point Dr have a pool?
Yes, 400 N Kings Point Dr has a pool.
Does 400 N Kings Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 400 N Kings Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N Kings Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 400 N Kings Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 400 N Kings Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 N Kings Point Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 400 N Kings Point Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSunny Isles Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Gyms
Sunny Isles Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity