3960 194th Trl

Amenities
Fully modern renovated beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in Golden Gate Estates & Marina. Sunny Isles Beach exclusive gated community w/24-hr guard, community tennis court & playground, lots of amenities like exterior landscaping & cable/internet. Home has a ground floor
master bedroom, with his & hers walk-in closets and a jacuzzi, 3 living rooms, high ceilings, separate guest house with full bathroom, 2 car garage, custom built closets, kitchen cabinets & more, new remodeled heated pool, 2 NEW A/C units, perfect location. Safe community, walking distance to restaurants, shops, gym, just 5 minutes' walk to the beach across Collins avenue. Could be rented furnished at $9,000/month.
Great opportunity for move in with a family, Sunny Isles School bus pick up right in the Complex.