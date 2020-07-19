All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Location

3960 194th Trail, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3960 · Avail. now

$7,250

5 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Fully modern renovated beautiful 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom home in Golden Gate Estates & Marina. Sunny Isles Beach exclusive gated community w/24-hr guard, community tennis court & playground, lots of amenities like exterior landscaping & cable/internet. Home has a ground floor
master bedroom, with his & hers walk-in closets and a jacuzzi, 3 living rooms, high ceilings, separate guest house with full bathroom, 2 car garage, custom built closets, kitchen cabinets & more, new remodeled heated pool, 2 NEW A/C units, perfect location. Safe community, walking distance to restaurants, shops, gym, just 5 minutes' walk to the beach across Collins avenue. Could be rented furnished at $9,000/month.
Great opportunity for move in with a family, Sunny Isles School bus pick up right in the Complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 194th Trl have any available units?
3960 194th Trl has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3960 194th Trl have?
Some of 3960 194th Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 194th Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3960 194th Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 194th Trl pet-friendly?
No, 3960 194th Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 3960 194th Trl offer parking?
Yes, 3960 194th Trl offers parking.
Does 3960 194th Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3960 194th Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 194th Trl have a pool?
Yes, 3960 194th Trl has a pool.
Does 3960 194th Trl have accessible units?
No, 3960 194th Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 194th Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 194th Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 3960 194th Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3960 194th Trl has units with air conditioning.
