All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 330 Sunny Isles Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
330 Sunny Isles Blvd
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:03 PM

330 Sunny Isles Blvd

330 Sunny Isles Boulevard · (773) 412-4545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

330 Sunny Isles Boulevard, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5-1603 · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
elevator
yoga
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
yoga
Exquisite unit! short term rental never lived in- 3 bed 3 full baths(converted den). Professionally decorated with an eclectic design, matching the real Florida lifestyle. Porcelain flooring, lots of built ins, washer & dryer, beer cooler, Bosch and Subzero appliances and Italian cabinetry. 6 star service & amenities building with technogym, spa, sauna,yoga, pilates, wellness program, wine & cigar room, game room, private theater, 4 pools, kids indoor & outdoor + kid’s pool. Bar & restaurant bistro. Walk to the beaches and restaurants. Minutes to Bal Harbour & Aventura Mall. Basic cable and internet included. Available now for 6 months- or call me for prices on less than 6 months. No pets!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Sunny Isles Blvd have any available units?
330 Sunny Isles Blvd has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Sunny Isles Blvd have?
Some of 330 Sunny Isles Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Sunny Isles Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
330 Sunny Isles Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Sunny Isles Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 330 Sunny Isles Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 330 Sunny Isles Blvd offer parking?
No, 330 Sunny Isles Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 330 Sunny Isles Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Sunny Isles Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Sunny Isles Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 330 Sunny Isles Blvd has a pool.
Does 330 Sunny Isles Blvd have accessible units?
No, 330 Sunny Isles Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Sunny Isles Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 Sunny Isles Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Sunny Isles Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Sunny Isles Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 330 Sunny Isles Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms
Sunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Balcony
Sunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity