330 Sunny Isles Blvd

Amenities
Exquisite unit! short term rental never lived in- 3 bed 3 full baths(converted den). Professionally decorated with an eclectic design, matching the real Florida lifestyle. Porcelain flooring, lots of built ins, washer & dryer, beer cooler, Bosch and Subzero appliances and Italian cabinetry. 6 star service & amenities building with technogym, spa, sauna,yoga, pilates, wellness program, wine & cigar room, game room, private theater, 4 pools, kids indoor & outdoor + kid’s pool. Bar & restaurant bistro. Walk to the beaches and restaurants. Minutes to Bal Harbour & Aventura Mall. Basic cable and internet included. Available now for 6 months- or call me for prices on less than 6 months. No pets!!