330 Sunny Isles Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool elevator yoga hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator game room pool hot tub internet access media room sauna yoga

Exquisite unit! short term rental never lived in- 3 bed 3 full baths(converted den). Professionally decorated with an eclectic design, matching the real Florida lifestyle. Porcelain flooring, lots of built ins, washer & dryer, beer cooler, Bosch and Subzero appliances and Italian cabinetry. 6 star service & amenities building with technogym, spa, sauna,yoga, pilates, wellness program, wine & cigar room, game room, private theater, 4 pools, kids indoor & outdoor + kid’s pool. Bar & restaurant bistro. Walk to the beaches and restaurants. Minutes to Bal Harbour & Aventura Mall. Basic cable and internet included. Available now for 6 months- or call me for prices on less than 6 months. No pets!!