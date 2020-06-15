251 174th St

Amenities
Spotless, bright, direct huge bay view! This just completely remodeled with open concept modern style split 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms unit one block off the public beach. Beautiful porcelain tile floors throughout the unit, modern kitchen with brand new appliances, build in wall oven/ microwave unit, kitchen island, just installed new hurricane proof windows. This unit is a real opportunity to enjoy life in the prestige Sunny Isles Beach with walking distance to the restaurants, shops, parks and the ocean!
Available now.