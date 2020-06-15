All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:13 PM

251 174th St

251 Northeast 174th Street · (305) 405-0615
Location

251 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 602 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spotless, bright, direct huge bay view! This just completely remodeled with open concept modern style split 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms unit one block off the public beach. Beautiful porcelain tile floors throughout the unit, modern kitchen with brand new appliances, build in wall oven/ microwave unit, kitchen island, just installed new hurricane proof windows. This unit is a real opportunity to enjoy life in the prestige Sunny Isles Beach with walking distance to the restaurants, shops, parks and the ocean!
Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 251 174th St have any available units?
251 174th St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 251 174th St have?
Some of 251 174th St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 251 174th St currently offering any rent specials?
251 174th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 251 174th St pet-friendly?
No, 251 174th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 251 174th St offer parking?
Yes, 251 174th St does offer parking.
Does 251 174th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 251 174th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 251 174th St have a pool?
Yes, 251 174th St has a pool.
Does 251 174th St have accessible units?
No, 251 174th St does not have accessible units.
Does 251 174th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 251 174th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 251 174th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 251 174th St does not have units with air conditioning.
