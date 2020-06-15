251 174th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spotless, bright, direct huge bay view! This just completely remodeled with open concept modern style split 2 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms unit one block off the public beach. Beautiful porcelain tile floors throughout the unit, modern kitchen with brand new appliances, build in wall oven/ microwave unit, kitchen island, just installed new hurricane proof windows. This unit is a real opportunity to enjoy life in the prestige Sunny Isles Beach with walking distance to the restaurants, shops, parks and the ocean!

Available now.