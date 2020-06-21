18960 N Bay Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Truly one-of-a-kind, this home has a stunning Mediterranean design & panoramic views of the Intracoastal waterway. This residence boasts 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms & plenty of space for an extended family. Exquisite design details are exemplified throughout, including the grand family room with high ceilings. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The home also features upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms, an elevator, an outdoor shower, a hot tub, and 3 car garage. Walk to Ocean. A+ Schools. Minutes from famed Aventura Mall. 4-month minimum