All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 18960 N Bay Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
18960 N Bay Rd
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:29 PM

18960 N Bay Rd

18960 North Bay Road · (305) 332-8854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18960 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Golden Shores Ocean Boulevard Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 7 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Truly one-of-a-kind, this home has a stunning Mediterranean design & panoramic views of the Intracoastal waterway. This residence boasts 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms & plenty of space for an extended family. Exquisite design details are exemplified throughout, including the grand family room with high ceilings. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The home also features upstairs and downstairs laundry rooms, an elevator, an outdoor shower, a hot tub, and 3 car garage. Walk to Ocean. A+ Schools. Minutes from famed Aventura Mall. 4-month minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18960 N Bay Rd have any available units?
18960 N Bay Rd has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18960 N Bay Rd have?
Some of 18960 N Bay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18960 N Bay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18960 N Bay Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18960 N Bay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 18960 N Bay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 18960 N Bay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18960 N Bay Rd does offer parking.
Does 18960 N Bay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18960 N Bay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18960 N Bay Rd have a pool?
Yes, 18960 N Bay Rd has a pool.
Does 18960 N Bay Rd have accessible units?
No, 18960 N Bay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18960 N Bay Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18960 N Bay Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 18960 N Bay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18960 N Bay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18960 N Bay Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms
Sunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Balcony
Sunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity