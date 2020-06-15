All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 18683 COLLINS AV.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
18683 COLLINS AV
Last updated May 4 2020 at 4:08 AM

18683 COLLINS AV

18683 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18683 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
A bright apartment located right across the beautiful beaches of Sunny Isles. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation. Our apartment has 1 bedroom that includes 1 kingsized bed with 1 full bathroom, full double sided closet, towels, sheets, and wifi. The living room includes a double size sofa bed and 2 single-seater sofa chairs. The contemporary kitchen is decked out with a high counter top that accommodates 2 guests.The apartment can be converted in two different suites or one entire suite.

Direct exit to Collins Avenue, pool, fully equipped gym and only 5 minutes from Aventura Mall.
IMPORTANT: Resort Fee and Parking Fee not inlcuded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18683 COLLINS AV have any available units?
18683 COLLINS AV has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18683 COLLINS AV have?
Some of 18683 COLLINS AV's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18683 COLLINS AV currently offering any rent specials?
18683 COLLINS AV isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18683 COLLINS AV pet-friendly?
No, 18683 COLLINS AV is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 18683 COLLINS AV offer parking?
Yes, 18683 COLLINS AV does offer parking.
Does 18683 COLLINS AV have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18683 COLLINS AV does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18683 COLLINS AV have a pool?
Yes, 18683 COLLINS AV has a pool.
Does 18683 COLLINS AV have accessible units?
No, 18683 COLLINS AV does not have accessible units.
Does 18683 COLLINS AV have units with dishwashers?
No, 18683 COLLINS AV does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18683 COLLINS AV have units with air conditioning?
No, 18683 COLLINS AV does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18683 COLLINS AV?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms
Sunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Balcony
Sunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity