18683 COLLINS AV

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

A bright apartment located right across the beautiful beaches of Sunny Isles. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation. Our apartment has 1 bedroom that includes 1 kingsized bed with 1 full bathroom, full double sided closet, towels, sheets, and wifi. The living room includes a double size sofa bed and 2 single-seater sofa chairs. The contemporary kitchen is decked out with a high counter top that accommodates 2 guests.The apartment can be converted in two different suites or one entire suite.



Direct exit to Collins Avenue, pool, fully equipped gym and only 5 minutes from Aventura Mall.

IMPORTANT: Resort Fee and Parking Fee not inlcuded.