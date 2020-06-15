All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Last updated May 8 2020 at 6:46 AM

18671 Collins Ave

18671 Collins Avenue · (954) 651-2786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Sunny Isles Beach
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

18671 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$7,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
Amazing Spacious, Bright Condo with Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views. Boutique Building with four units per Floor. Unit offers private elevator foyer entrance with over 2200 sq ft plus balcony, 3 Beds+den & 3.5 Baths, tastefully remodeled. Marble & Wood Flooring Throughout. Upgraded & Contemporary Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Top and custom cabinetry. Building common areas undergoing renovation. Amenities include 24 hr Security & Valet, Tennis Court, Putting Green, Fitness Center, Spa, Massage Room, Beach & Pool Service, Dog Walk, BBQ, Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18671 Collins Ave have any available units?
18671 Collins Ave has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18671 Collins Ave have?
Some of 18671 Collins Ave's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18671 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18671 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18671 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 18671 Collins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 18671 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 18671 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 18671 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18671 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18671 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 18671 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 18671 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 18671 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18671 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18671 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18671 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18671 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
