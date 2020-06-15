18671 Collins Ave

Amenities
Amazing Spacious, Bright Condo with Breathtaking Panoramic Ocean Views. Boutique Building with four units per Floor. Unit offers private elevator foyer entrance with over 2200 sq ft plus balcony, 3 Beds+den & 3.5 Baths, tastefully remodeled. Marble & Wood Flooring Throughout. Upgraded & Contemporary Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances, Quartz Counter Top and custom cabinetry. Building common areas undergoing renovation. Amenities include 24 hr Security & Valet, Tennis Court, Putting Green, Fitness Center, Spa, Massage Room, Beach & Pool Service, Dog Walk, BBQ, Playground.