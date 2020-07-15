All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
18001 N Bay Rd
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

18001 N Bay Rd

18001 North Bay Road · (786) 985-9211
Location

18001 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
HOT Rent! Amazing 3BED/2BATH + DEN/OFFICE unit in boutique style condo! Renovated from top to bottom: open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer combo, wood in bedrooms and wood-look tile floors in living room, shower roman tub in master bedroom, LED lights, custom made closets. Condo comes with covered 1 assigned parking plus guest and small storage. You can walk your kids to school and avoid SIB traffic. Beach, restaurants, grocery stores (Publix, CVS,etc) only 2 blocks away! Fast approval and easy to show, call today before its gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18001 N Bay Rd have any available units?
18001 N Bay Rd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18001 N Bay Rd have?
Some of 18001 N Bay Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18001 N Bay Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18001 N Bay Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18001 N Bay Rd pet-friendly?
No, 18001 N Bay Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 18001 N Bay Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18001 N Bay Rd offers parking.
Does 18001 N Bay Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18001 N Bay Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18001 N Bay Rd have a pool?
Yes, 18001 N Bay Rd has a pool.
Does 18001 N Bay Rd have accessible units?
No, 18001 N Bay Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18001 N Bay Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18001 N Bay Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18001 N Bay Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18001 N Bay Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
