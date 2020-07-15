18001 N Bay Rd

Amenities

HOT Rent! Amazing 3BED/2BATH + DEN/OFFICE unit in boutique style condo! Renovated from top to bottom: open kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer combo, wood in bedrooms and wood-look tile floors in living room, shower roman tub in master bedroom, LED lights, custom made closets. Condo comes with covered 1 assigned parking plus guest and small storage. You can walk your kids to school and avoid SIB traffic. Beach, restaurants, grocery stores (Publix, CVS,etc) only 2 blocks away! Fast approval and easy to show, call today before its gone!