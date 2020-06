Amenities

Unit Amenities ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking new construction

Beautiful 1/1 corner unit in Porto Bellagio with all the tasteful high-end finishes throughout. This Mediterranean inspired luxury community is walking distance to the beach and offers resort style amenities. Washer/Dryer in unit. Will consider short term rentals of a minimum of 4 months. Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, quartz countertops, spacious walk in closet, very private balcony and much more! One assigned garage covered parking space in the same floor as unit with guest parking and available parking for rent.