16445 Collins Ave

This unit is a MUST SEE! Tastefully decorated cozy unit in Oceania II. Split 2 bedroom 2 bath + Den with perfectly distribuited 1,760 square ft under A/C. This unit is located on a 25th floor with breathtaking Direct Ocean views from main balcony (1) and unforgettable romantic views to the intracoastal from balcony (2) to enjoy a unique sunset. Other features include Bamboo Floors, updated kitchen with ceramic backsplash, modern glass shower doors in both bathrooms, and Hurricane shutters. Amenities include a Private beach club, fitness center, beauty salon, tennis court, 2 ocean front restaurants and much more. Property. Easy to show!iP