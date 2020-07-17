All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 16445 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
16445 Collins Ave
Last updated June 30 2020 at 8:38 AM

16445 Collins Ave

16445 Collins Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

16445 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Haulover Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,990

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
tennis court
This unit is a MUST SEE! Tastefully decorated cozy unit in Oceania II. Split 2 bedroom 2 bath + Den with perfectly distribuited 1,760 square ft under A/C. This unit is located on a 25th floor with breathtaking Direct Ocean views from main balcony (1) and unforgettable romantic views to the intracoastal from balcony (2) to enjoy a unique sunset. Other features include Bamboo Floors, updated kitchen with ceramic backsplash, modern glass shower doors in both bathrooms, and Hurricane shutters. Amenities include a Private beach club, fitness center, beauty salon, tennis court, 2 ocean front restaurants and much more. Property. Easy to show!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16445 Collins Ave have any available units?
16445 Collins Ave has a unit available for $3,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16445 Collins Ave have?
Some of 16445 Collins Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16445 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16445 Collins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16445 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 16445 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 16445 Collins Ave offer parking?
No, 16445 Collins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 16445 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16445 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16445 Collins Ave have a pool?
No, 16445 Collins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16445 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 16445 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16445 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 16445 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16445 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16445 Collins Ave has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16445 Collins Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach 2 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Gyms
Sunny Isles Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsSunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLWest Miami, FLSouth Miami, FLBay Harbor Islands, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity