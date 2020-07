Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub extra storage microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park elevator gym parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub yoga garage bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments coffee bar conference room dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room internet access lobby online portal pool table sauna smoke-free community

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. The apartment homes at Camden Pier District include studio, one, two or three bedroom floor plans including exclusive townhomes with street access. Enjoy the natural light that shines through the large windows in your apartment that includes all of the modern conveniences. Enjoy views for miles when you live above The Pier District and vibrant Downtown St. Pete. Walk to renowned restaurants, entertainment and shopping destinations of Central Avenue and Beach Drive. Breathtaking 18th floor amenities with floor to ceiling views include a spa experience area, fitness center with cardio and circuit training, yoga room and spin bikes, and a sky clubroom overlooking the bay, just to name a few. Luxury, exclusivity, views...you will have it all and #LiveAbove when you live at Camden Pier District.