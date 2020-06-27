All apartments in St. Petersburg
916 1/2 2ND STREET N

916 1/2 2nd St N · No Longer Available
Location

916 1/2 2nd St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LOCATION and CONDITION! This home is situated in an excellent Old Northeast location, just a short walk to downtown and North Shore pool and Park has undergone a detailed, quality restoration. It's is as fresh, clean and ready as can be. The white kitchen features gorgeous shaker style cabinets with slow close doors and beautiful quartz countertops, as well as brand new stainless steel appliances and wonderful under the counter lighting. It's a light and bright space to prepare and enjoy meals. The wood floors have been re-sanded and sealed throughout. Nice new barn doors into each of the bedrooms. New fixtures and fresh paint inside and out. New windows and new blinds. Enjoy the spacious, private deck, an ideal spot for wine and sunsets. New bathroom cabinet, faucets, fixtures and more. A significant proposition, that this house provides is parking for 3 or 4 cars outside, as well as a 2 car oversized garage. The garage offers a sink and air-conditioning, if you want it. Stop by and fall in love! broker/ owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 1/2 2ND STREET N have any available units?
916 1/2 2ND STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 1/2 2ND STREET N have?
Some of 916 1/2 2ND STREET N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 1/2 2ND STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
916 1/2 2ND STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 1/2 2ND STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 916 1/2 2ND STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 916 1/2 2ND STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 916 1/2 2ND STREET N offers parking.
Does 916 1/2 2ND STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 916 1/2 2ND STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 1/2 2ND STREET N have a pool?
Yes, 916 1/2 2ND STREET N has a pool.
Does 916 1/2 2ND STREET N have accessible units?
No, 916 1/2 2ND STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 916 1/2 2ND STREET N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 916 1/2 2ND STREET N has units with dishwashers.
