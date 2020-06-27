916 1/2 2ND STREET N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOCATION and CONDITION! This home is situated in an excellent Old Northeast location, just a short walk to downtown and North Shore pool and Park has undergone a detailed, quality restoration. It's is as fresh, clean and ready as can be. The white kitchen features gorgeous shaker style cabinets with slow close doors and beautiful quartz countertops, as well as brand new stainless steel appliances and wonderful under the counter lighting. It's a light and bright space to prepare and enjoy meals. The wood floors have been re-sanded and sealed throughout. Nice new barn doors into each of the bedrooms. New fixtures and fresh paint inside and out. New windows and new blinds. Enjoy the spacious, private deck, an ideal spot for wine and sunsets. New bathroom cabinet, faucets, fixtures and more. A significant proposition, that this house provides is parking for 3 or 4 cars outside, as well as a 2 car oversized garage. The garage offers a sink and air-conditioning, if you want it. Stop by and fall in love! broker/ owner