901 40TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION Magnificent Estate Home located in the prestigious Allendale neighborhood located just minutes from downtown. Home features screened in Pool, Den/Library/Office (extra bedroom), Family Room, Spacious first floor Master w/large walk in closet with custom shelves/drawers, on suite Bath w Spa/Hydro Massage Tub. Large Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wine fridge located in wet bar and eat in kitchen. Second floor bedrooms all have their own private baths with large closets. Carport has room for 3 vehicles, guest playroom/storage and outdoor bathroom w/shower. This home is currently situated next to vacant lots that are for sale, use of the full property will be limited to the grounds around the home approximately half acre. Short term boat parking available on the property. Home can be rented furnished for an additional consideration. No evacuation or flood insurance required!