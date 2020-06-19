855 28TH AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan microwave range

Very charming Crescent Heights Carriage home. The house is set back from the brick paved street, located at the rear of the property, and offers a large fenced in front yard, covered with beautiful oak, mango, and palm trees. It features original wood floors, wall to wall windows, French doors, 9 ft ceilings, and a claw foot tub. The property is a duplex and this unit is on the second floor. It is a short walk to Crescent Lake Park, Coffee Pot Bayou, Trader Joes, and Rollin Oats. Just minutes from downtown St. Petersburg. First and Last Month’s Rent due at signing and security deposit of $1,300.00. Flat Monthly Utility Fee of $150. (Includes: Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, Recycling) Application Fee $50.00.