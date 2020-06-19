All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 855 28TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
855 28TH AVENUE N
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:04 AM

855 28TH AVENUE N

855 28th Avenue North · (937) 304-3055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

855 28th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Crescent Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Very charming Crescent Heights Carriage home. The house is set back from the brick paved street, located at the rear of the property, and offers a large fenced in front yard, covered with beautiful oak, mango, and palm trees. It features original wood floors, wall to wall windows, French doors, 9 ft ceilings, and a claw foot tub. The property is a duplex and this unit is on the second floor. It is a short walk to Crescent Lake Park, Coffee Pot Bayou, Trader Joes, and Rollin Oats. Just minutes from downtown St. Petersburg. First and Last Month’s Rent due at signing and security deposit of $1,300.00. Flat Monthly Utility Fee of $150. (Includes: Electric, Gas, Water, Trash, Recycling) Application Fee $50.00.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 855 28TH AVENUE N have any available units?
855 28TH AVENUE N has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 855 28TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 855 28TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 855 28TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
855 28TH AVENUE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 855 28TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 855 28TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 855 28TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 855 28TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 855 28TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 855 28TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 855 28TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 855 28TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 855 28TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 855 28TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 855 28TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 855 28TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 855 28TH AVENUE N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity