All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 840 9TH AVENUE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
840 9TH AVENUE S
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

840 9TH AVENUE S

840 9th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

840 9th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Roser Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
AVAILABLE APRIL 1st. There are two units for rent. The front unit is the 2/2 home and is listed for $2250. Asking $1500 for rear 2/1 apt that has separate electric, and Garage. This Key West style bungalow home has best location for everything downtown has to offer! Nestled on a peaceful quite street w/ a charming brick road. This unique home has two buildings: Front home is a large 2/2, split plan. Low E Impact PGT Windows installed in Jan 2016 along w/ Hardie cement siding. Screened in front porch with Brazilian IPE decking, fans. Main home has real wood floors throughout, large living room/dining room combo overlooking a gorgeous newer kitchen. The Kitchen has newer solid wood cabinets, custom range hood, walk-in pantry, and new stainless steel appliances. Guest and master bathrooms are updated w/ completely (travertine floors). Spacious bedrooms w/ walk-in closet in master. Inside laundry room with a tankless hot water heater for efficiency. 2013 updates: Electrical, A/C, plumbing, and roof. Step out the back door on to your sanctuary, a beautiful Brazilian Teak deck that steps down on to a Spanish tiled courtyard, it's a perfect place to entertaining! A quick walk to work to Bayfront, USF, SPC and more. Also enjoy all of the restaurants, festivals, farmers markets and high energy of Downtown St Pete so close to home! This home is only blocks away from many hospitals, makes for a great choice for medical professionals.Take the entire property for $3750 to have a place for family to visit. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 9TH AVENUE S have any available units?
840 9TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 840 9TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 840 9TH AVENUE S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 9TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
840 9TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 9TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 840 9TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 840 9TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 840 9TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 840 9TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 9TH AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 9TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 840 9TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 840 9TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 840 9TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 840 9TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 9TH AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus