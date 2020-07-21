840 9TH AVENUE S

Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL 1st. There are two units for rent. The front unit is the 2/2 home and is listed for $2250. Asking $1500 for rear 2/1 apt that has separate electric, and Garage. This Key West style bungalow home has best location for everything downtown has to offer! Nestled on a peaceful quite street w/ a charming brick road. This unique home has two buildings: Front home is a large 2/2, split plan. Low E Impact PGT Windows installed in Jan 2016 along w/ Hardie cement siding. Screened in front porch with Brazilian IPE decking, fans. Main home has real wood floors throughout, large living room/dining room combo overlooking a gorgeous newer kitchen. The Kitchen has newer solid wood cabinets, custom range hood, walk-in pantry, and new stainless steel appliances. Guest and master bathrooms are updated w/ completely (travertine floors). Spacious bedrooms w/ walk-in closet in master. Inside laundry room with a tankless hot water heater for efficiency. 2013 updates: Electrical, A/C, plumbing, and roof. Step out the back door on to your sanctuary, a beautiful Brazilian Teak deck that steps down on to a Spanish tiled courtyard, it's a perfect place to entertaining! A quick walk to work to Bayfront, USF, SPC and more. Also enjoy all of the restaurants, festivals, farmers markets and high energy of Downtown St Pete so close to home! This home is only blocks away from many hospitals, makes for a great choice for medical professionals.Take the entire property for $3750 to have a place for family to visit. Must See!