838 28TH STREET N

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely Kenwood Bungalow. Walking distace to all of the great restaurants, shops, bars and breweries. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house has beautiful wood floors throughout which reflect lots of natural light from all of the windows. Both bedrooms are large and have plenty of space for king sized beds. The laundry room is inside and out of the heat just off of the kitchen and the cute and quaint back yard is a lush and relaxing environment. The 2 car garage is not included in the price but can be included for $100 extra per month.