8301 6th St N

Cute 2/1 house for rent in St. Pete! - This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has a 1-car garage. Located in North St. Pete; close to shopping, easy access to 4th st and I-275. Large corner lot, fenced back yard, tile and laminate flooring throughout-NO CARPET, spacious living room, with a formal dining room that could be used as a den or office.



$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+

No Evictions Within 5 Years

No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances

Must make 3x the monthly rent

Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit

Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit

2 pet maximum

No aggressive dog breeds

$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet

***Pets accepted upon owner approval

***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE4625473)