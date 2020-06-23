All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated March 16 2019

8301 6th St N

8301 6th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

8301 6th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 2/1 house for rent in St. Pete! - This great 2 bedroom, 1 bath house has a 1-car garage. Located in North St. Pete; close to shopping, easy access to 4th st and I-275. Large corner lot, fenced back yard, tile and laminate flooring throughout-NO CARPET, spacious living room, with a formal dining room that could be used as a den or office.

$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions Within 5 Years
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4625473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 6th St N have any available units?
8301 6th St N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 8301 6th St N currently offering any rent specials?
8301 6th St N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 6th St N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 6th St N is pet friendly.
Does 8301 6th St N offer parking?
Yes, 8301 6th St N offers parking.
Does 8301 6th St N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 6th St N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 6th St N have a pool?
No, 8301 6th St N does not have a pool.
Does 8301 6th St N have accessible units?
No, 8301 6th St N does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 6th St N have units with dishwashers?
No, 8301 6th St N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 6th St N have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 6th St N does not have units with air conditioning.
