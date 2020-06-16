823 Burlington Ave. N

Amenities

Move-in Ready! Explore the remarkable lifestyle possibilities of the spacious and sophisticated Carsten family home. Both guest suites offer private bathrooms and remarkable spaces for unique personalities to thrive. Your open floor plan provides a sunlit expanse of enhanced livability and decorative possibilities. This island kitchen supports the full variety of cuisine exploration with a gas cooktop, quartz countertops, elegant herringbone backsplash, and a walk- in pantry with deep shelving. The end unit of this footprint offers ample space great for relaxing with friends and family. Retire to the elegance of your master bedroom, which provides a luxurious bathroom and a deluxe walk in closet. Pull right into your private 2-car garage and head out back for some peace and quiet in your personal courtyard. Get the most out of each day in this 3-story, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, energy efficient new home.

What has been noted to be loved about the home: The additional windows in this spacious end unit allows natural light to showcase the stunning interior selections. The delicate detail in the backsplash is chevron pattern and the white glass tiles have an iridescent shimmer that luminate the quartz countertops which are contrasted by the grey cabinets with black hardware. This home has plenty of storage. You'll love the walk-in closet in the master plus a linen closet, a coat closet on the first floor and a walk-in pantry in the kitchen!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment. We have agents standing by to show the home to you based on an agreed upon schedule via tenant turner AGENT: Winston



Pets allowed. All animals must go through Pet Screening process see rental criteria for detail.



Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements online thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door (all they have to do is install them) along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application criteria page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.



Holding fee is one month’s rent, which takes the property off market securing it once you are approved.



HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria



HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.