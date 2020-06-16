All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 823 Burlington Ave. N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
823 Burlington Ave. N
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

823 Burlington Ave. N

823 Burlington Ave N · (813) 694-1422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Downtown St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

823 Burlington Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1912 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
guest suite
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
garage
guest suite
Move-in Ready! Explore the remarkable lifestyle possibilities of the spacious and sophisticated Carsten family home. Both guest suites offer private bathrooms and remarkable spaces for unique personalities to thrive. Your open floor plan provides a sunlit expanse of enhanced livability and decorative possibilities. This island kitchen supports the full variety of cuisine exploration with a gas cooktop, quartz countertops, elegant herringbone backsplash, and a walk- in pantry with deep shelving. The end unit of this footprint offers ample space great for relaxing with friends and family. Retire to the elegance of your master bedroom, which provides a luxurious bathroom and a deluxe walk in closet. Pull right into your private 2-car garage and head out back for some peace and quiet in your personal courtyard. Get the most out of each day in this 3-story, 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, energy efficient new home.
What has been noted to be loved about the home: The additional windows in this spacious end unit allows natural light to showcase the stunning interior selections. The delicate detail in the backsplash is chevron pattern and the white glass tiles have an iridescent shimmer that luminate the quartz countertops which are contrasted by the grey cabinets with black hardware. This home has plenty of storage. You'll love the walk-in closet in the master plus a linen closet, a coat closet on the first floor and a walk-in pantry in the kitchen!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment. We have agents standing by to show the home to you based on an agreed upon schedule via tenant turner AGENT: Winston

Pets allowed. All animals must go through Pet Screening process see rental criteria for detail.

Tenants who live in our homes can pay rent, request service and review their statements online thought their personal portal. They also will receive HVAC filters each month to the door (all they have to do is install them) along with other perks and benefits which are listed on our application criteria page. You may review all the requirements prior to applying online.

Holding fee is one month’s rent, which takes the property off market securing it once you are approved.

HOW TO APPLY: Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

HIT APPLY NOW: Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 823 Burlington Ave. N have any available units?
823 Burlington Ave. N has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 823 Burlington Ave. N have?
Some of 823 Burlington Ave. N's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Burlington Ave. N currently offering any rent specials?
823 Burlington Ave. N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Burlington Ave. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 823 Burlington Ave. N is pet friendly.
Does 823 Burlington Ave. N offer parking?
Yes, 823 Burlington Ave. N does offer parking.
Does 823 Burlington Ave. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Burlington Ave. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Burlington Ave. N have a pool?
No, 823 Burlington Ave. N does not have a pool.
Does 823 Burlington Ave. N have accessible units?
No, 823 Burlington Ave. N does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Burlington Ave. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 823 Burlington Ave. N does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 823 Burlington Ave. N?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Flagler Pointe Apartments
2540 Roy Hanna Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity