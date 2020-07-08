All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

819 22ND AVENUE S

819 22nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

819 22nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home ready for occupancy. This home features three spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, brand new wood look vinyl flooring throughout and Washer Dryer hook ups. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry, and the interior was just painted. The master bedroom offers two spacious closets. A Newer central AC system and a newer roof was put on last two years so no maintenance worries here. There is a covered screened porch off the living room and parking for two vehicles. The house is situated at the rear of the lot with access to parking and the house from the Alley. Tenant to pay Water/Sewer/Trash & Electric. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 22ND AVENUE S have any available units?
819 22ND AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 22ND AVENUE S have?
Some of 819 22ND AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 22ND AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
819 22ND AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 22ND AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 819 22ND AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 819 22ND AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 819 22ND AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 819 22ND AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 22ND AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 22ND AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 819 22ND AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 819 22ND AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 819 22ND AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 819 22ND AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 22ND AVENUE S does not have units with dishwashers.

