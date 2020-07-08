819 22ND AVENUE S

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home ready for occupancy. This home features three spacious bedrooms, an updated bathroom, brand new wood look vinyl flooring throughout and Washer Dryer hook ups. The kitchen has been updated with white cabinetry, and the interior was just painted. The master bedroom offers two spacious closets. A Newer central AC system and a newer roof was put on last two years so no maintenance worries here. There is a covered screened porch off the living room and parking for two vehicles. The house is situated at the rear of the lot with access to parking and the house from the Alley. Tenant to pay Water/Sewer/Trash & Electric. Available now.