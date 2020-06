814 2ND AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage hot tub

AVAILABLE 6/1/2020 UNFURNISHED...WOW!!!!!! THIS TOWNHOME ROCKS, AND OFFERS AMAZING UPGRADES FOR TENANTS SEEKING A HIGH END SPACIOUS TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN ST. PETERSBURG WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!!! AVAILABLE May 1, 2020. THE PROPERTY FEATURES: 3 STORIES WITH 1 BEDROOM AND BATH ON GROUND FLOOR, ROOF TOP ARBORED TERRACE WITH SUMMER KITCHEN/LOUNGE FURNITURE, AND PRIVATE HOT TUB, VOLUME CEILINGS THROUGHOUT, MODERN AND CURRENT DESIGN AND STYLE, BEAUTIFUL WIDE PLANK WOOD FLOORING, MODERN ESPRESSO SHAKER CABINETS WITH QUARTZ COUNTERS, BEAUTIFUL MARBLE SUBWAY LAID BACK SPLASH, BRICK INTERIOR ACCENT WALLS,BUILT IN CABINETS IN CLOSETS, FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS EXPOSING THE LIFE OF THE CITY! EVERY INTERIOR FINISH HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY CONSIDERED, YOU JUST NEED TO SEE THIS UNIT! YOU WILL JUST BE STEPS AWAY BRAND NEW PUBLIX AND FROM SHOPPING, DINING, AND ALL OF THE AMENITIES AND ENTERTAINMENT THAT DOWNTOWN ST. PETE OFFERS.