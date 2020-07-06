810 41st Ave N

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning accessible range refrigerator

Cozy Home 2/1 in ALLENDALE TERRACE Neighborhood - AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS AFTER MAY 5th. Schedule appointment today to view this "Super Cozy" house in Allendale Terrace neighborhood. House has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with separate access to master bedroom. Second bedroom has a private access to the backyard.



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 620, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



To schedule a showing,

Please call 813-321-0166



(RLNE5224936)