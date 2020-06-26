All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

8080 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous!!! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fully updated home located in desirable Jungle Terrace! OPEN & SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN The kitchen has been beautifully updated with stainless appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. Totally remodeled bathrooms. This layout is perfect if you need space. The setup includes flex spaces to have a dining room, office, or den outside of the living room and eat in area. Laundry room is also inside with Washer and Dryer! There is ample closet space throughout the home. Beautiful Wood like flooring throughout offering low maintenance. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard with plenty of room for entertaining with family and friends. Lots of natural light throughout. Everything is new and beautiful. Small pets may be ok but must be approved by the owner. Non-Smoking- Mandatory Background check. Close to everything including shopping, restaurants, entertainment and sunny Florida Beaches. Minutes to Fuller park and all the parks amenities as well as Downtown St. Petersburg. Call or text to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8080 32ND AVENUE N have any available units?
8080 32ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8080 32ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 8080 32ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8080 32ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8080 32ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8080 32ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
Yes, 8080 32ND AVENUE N is pet friendly.
Does 8080 32ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 8080 32ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 8080 32ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8080 32ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8080 32ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 8080 32ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 8080 32ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8080 32ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8080 32ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8080 32ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
