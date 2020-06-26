8080 32ND AVENUE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous!!! 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fully updated home located in desirable Jungle Terrace! OPEN & SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN The kitchen has been beautifully updated with stainless appliances, cabinets and granite countertops. Totally remodeled bathrooms. This layout is perfect if you need space. The setup includes flex spaces to have a dining room, office, or den outside of the living room and eat in area. Laundry room is also inside with Washer and Dryer! There is ample closet space throughout the home. Beautiful Wood like flooring throughout offering low maintenance. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard with plenty of room for entertaining with family and friends. Lots of natural light throughout. Everything is new and beautiful. Small pets may be ok but must be approved by the owner. Non-Smoking- Mandatory Background check. Close to everything including shopping, restaurants, entertainment and sunny Florida Beaches. Minutes to Fuller park and all the parks amenities as well as Downtown St. Petersburg. Call or text to schedule your showing today!